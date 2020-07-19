Cancel this. Cancel that. Tear down this monument. Destroy that legacy.

The Left seems to be on a mission to wipe out anything it finds inconvenient. But if there ever was a made-to-order exception to leftist cancel-mania, it is this from the New York Post.

My column: The family that owns The New York Times were slaveholders: Goodwin https://t.co/8kS3GhWf9V via @nypost — Michael Goodwin (@mgoodwin_nypost) July 19, 2020

Should we not expect the Times to be canceled by this evening?

And just like that cancel culture ended… https://t.co/ygpRKBRikn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 19, 2020

Between losing Bari Weiss and allegations of bias, it has already been a rough week for the paper.

Contrary to cancel culture rules, the New York Times will survive.

And that just illustrates the ridiculousness of attempting to purge any and all entities, institutions, pieces of history, businesses, legacies and people from societal memory because of actions taken or positions held years and years ago.

