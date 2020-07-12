If you have kids, you probably have a strong opinion about whether your local schools should be opened this fall. Apparently, as Mollie Hemingway points out, so do members of the mainstream media.

It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the Trump administration’s position on opening schools, could it?

Hmmm.

Trending

Add in a healthy amount of bashing Betsy DeVos.

As we have learned from this pandemic, there will be risks no matter what decision is made. Going with the best available data is only as good as the best available data.

Scientific data and anecdotes proclaimed from media ivory towers are only so useful for families and school districts trying to make the most responsible decisions for their respective communities.

***

RELATED:

‘QUITE the omission’: Mark Hemingway notices CNN left out 1 YUGE detail in stories shaming Trump for opening schools

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Betsy DeVosMollie Hemingwayschools