If you have kids, you probably have a strong opinion about whether your local schools should be opened this fall. Apparently, as Mollie Hemingway points out, so do members of the mainstream media.

Media are oddly obsessed with banning children from attending school, an extremist position if there ever was one. https://t.co/l1xSLGo84g — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 12, 2020

It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with the Trump administration’s position on opening schools, could it?

Trump administration wants schools open, says ‘CDC never recommended school closures’ during COVID | Just The News https://t.co/5heVUhpTwp — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 7, 2020

NYT: No nation has tried to send children back to school with the virus raging at levels like America’s, and the scientific research about transmission in classrooms is limited.https://t.co/OxuXKSXS15 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 12, 2020

"No nation has tried to send children back to school with the virus raging at levels like America’s, and the scientific research about transmission in classrooms is limited."https://t.co/gY8scwnD60 — Ben Swasey (@benswasey) July 11, 2020

The World Health Organization has now concluded that the virus is airborne in crowded, indoor spaces with poor ventilation, a description that fits many American schools. How to Reopen Schools: What Science and Other Countries Teach Us https://t.co/sqPnCSPgCz — Rhiannon Fionn-Bowman (@RhiFionn) July 11, 2020

“I’m just going to say it: It feels like we’re playing Russian roulette with our kids and our staff.” https://t.co/PfpBPgy2u4 — Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) July 11, 2020

Add in a healthy amount of bashing Betsy DeVos.

DeVos refused to say if schools should follow CDC guidelines, would not say if the admin would try to carry out its threat to schools to cut funding if they don’t reopen, would not reconcile her demand that schools reopen with saying schools should have flexibility at local level https://t.co/wijIVDFHeM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 12, 2020

Devos did not answer a Single question https://t.co/hds5aUYqdM — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 12, 2020

As we have learned from this pandemic, there will be risks no matter what decision is made. Going with the best available data is only as good as the best available data.

There is no scientific research on what tomorrow may be like. So tomorrow is cancelled. https://t.co/5tsCXS9pZr — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 12, 2020

Scientific data and anecdotes proclaimed from media ivory towers are only so useful for families and school districts trying to make the most responsible decisions for their respective communities.

