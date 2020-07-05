President Trump’s reelection campaign has announced that it will hold a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday.

New: Trump campaign announces rally on Saturday in New Hampshire. Rally to be held at the airport in Portsmouth. — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) July 5, 2020

TRUMP RALLY: President Trump will host a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday, July 11. The rally will be held at 8 p.m. at the Portsmouth International Airport. pic.twitter.com/7hxOyTioyA — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) July 5, 2020

NEW: Trump campaign announces rally in Portsmouth, NH next Saturday night pic.twitter.com/Tiqv0L5nmt — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 5, 2020

Looks like hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided to attendees.

Trump campaign announces an outdoor rally for next Saturday night at Portsmouth Intl Airport in NH. Guidance says “There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear.” Signup includes waiver. pic.twitter.com/hvZUGn9Nhz — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 5, 2020

President Trump’s campaign just announced on outdoor rally this Saturday at the Portsmouth International airport in New Hampshire. Announcement says there will be access to hand sanitizer and guests will be given a mask “that they are strongly encouraged to wear.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 5, 2020

Next Trump rally set for Portsmouth, New Hampshire (at the airport) on July 11. And just like in Tulsa, attendees will have to sign a digital liability waiver in case they get coronavirus. Language below: pic.twitter.com/MfmGiSJlM8 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 5, 2020

***