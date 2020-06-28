A discussion about further lockdowns seems to be inevitable. And as Buck Sexton points out, you can almost certainly predict how Democrats are going to address it.

Sounds like we’re in for more ‘we can’t reopen but we must be able to protest’ hypocrisy.

Sexton suggests a question.

Simple, yet revealing.

If people are relying on Democrat leaders to inspire confidence and get things moving in the right direction, they will continually be disappointed.

