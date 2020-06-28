A discussion about further lockdowns seems to be inevitable. And as Buck Sexton points out, you can almost certainly predict how Democrats are going to address it.

As you read headlines this week about “spikes” in covid, here’s critical context the media won’t give you: Re-opening is *absolutely necessary* as it means people can have their freedom, jobs, and daily lives back Democrat rage protests are simply destructive and worthless — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 28, 2020

Sounds like we’re in for more ‘we can’t reopen but we must be able to protest’ hypocrisy.

Normally it would be a safe bet that the Democrat protestors and rioters would get tired of yelling and screaming about how awful cops and America are- but the covid lockdowns mean that productive, rational people are stuck in limbo while the lunatic brigades own the streets — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 28, 2020

Sexton suggests a question.

Those who are advocating lockdowns AGAIN have to answer the question- lockdown until when? If the answer is “until there’s a cure,” that’s insane If the answer is “until the November election”- congrats! You’ve found an honest Democrat — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 28, 2020

Simple, yet revealing.

If people are relying on Democrat leaders to inspire confidence and get things moving in the right direction, they will continually be disappointed.

***

