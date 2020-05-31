Here we have some hard-hitting analysis about a potential reaction to a hypothetical scenario from CNN analyst Susan Hennessey.

As coronavirus numbers climb from here, I think it is a safe assumption that Trump will now attempt to blame these protests for the spread rather than his own inadequate and incompetent response. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 31, 2020

She is assuming coronavirus numbers are going to tick upward, which they may (let’s hope not). But if they do, how could it not be, in large part, due to crowds of people gathering with the literal purpose of physically confronting one another?

Wait, so you're saying that gathering in large crowds doesn't spread the virus? Because that goes against what the CDC is saying. https://t.co/MnWPYN1QR1 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 31, 2020

Her tweet, basically: Trump will be bad because he could potentially pounce on a scenario that has yet to take place.

Gotta get out in front of it, Susan. Good work. https://t.co/6L9J7dMAXo — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 31, 2020

Pre-emptive move here by a CNN analyst to pretend like the riots won't lead to a spike in coronavirus cases. https://t.co/0o3iCQk4pU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 31, 2020

It’s not the rioters fault y’all. https://t.co/2lucZTsVvy — Unlimitedtide (@unlimitedtide) May 31, 2020

This is preemptive gaslighting. The places y’all predicted would be disasters have seen no significant spikes (GA, FL etc) despite reopening over a month ago bc people maintained precautions/social distancing. That obviously isn’t happening w protests so yes impact is likely. https://t.co/dOwez8cgX1 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 31, 2020

She links the protesters to a potential coronavirus spread in her own tweet.

The media is already trying to cover for rioters on the assumption that their lack of responsibility will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases https://t.co/JKZ5Pa0JiJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

She continued by suggesting that “any and all chaos” serves Trump’s “purposes.”

When the ultimate goal is deflection from the president's many failings and the suffering he has inflicted on the American people, any and all chaos will serve his purposes. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 31, 2020

CNN is here for us with the analysis we need in a time like this.

