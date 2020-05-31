Here we have some hard-hitting analysis about a potential reaction to a hypothetical scenario from CNN analyst Susan Hennessey.

She is assuming coronavirus numbers are going to tick upward, which they may (let’s hope not). But if they do, how could it not be, in large part, due to crowds of people gathering with the literal purpose of physically confronting one another?

Her tweet, basically: Trump will be bad because he could potentially pounce on a scenario that has yet to take place.

She links the protesters to a potential coronavirus spread in her own tweet.

She continued by suggesting that “any and all chaos” serves Trump’s “purposes.”

CNN is here for us with the analysis we need in a time like this.

