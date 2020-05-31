With ongoing nationwide protests, some of which resulting in violence and looting, Ben Shapiro has a reminder about the primary role of government.

Government has one primary function: to prevent the violation of rights to life and liberty. A police officer destroyed George Floyd's rights. That is no excuse for our government abandoning citizens' rights to life and liberty in favor of rioters and looters. Do your damn jobs. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 31, 2020

Ensuring domestic tranquility and promoting the general welfare come to mind.

