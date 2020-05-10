CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju is keeping count (and apparently screenshots) of President Trump’s Mother’s Day Twitter activity.

The facts we need in a time like this.

Breaking (not so much): President Trump uses Twitter a lot.

Where would we be without this kind of reporting?

***

