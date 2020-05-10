CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju is keeping count (and apparently screenshots) of President Trump’s Mother’s Day Twitter activity.

Trump has retweeted, quote-tweeted and tweeted himself 52 messages in around an hour’s time this Mother’s Day morning. A sampling: pic.twitter.com/xDvU87NZoA — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2020

The facts we need in a time like this.

Not all Karens are women. https://t.co/8L8jTaw60L — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) May 10, 2020

Twitter hall monitor https://t.co/rvAcjGCPBF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

So when, Manu, are you and the rest of the media going to cover the underlying scandal? https://t.co/5pOcuhGdXI — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 10, 2020

Breaking (not so much): President Trump uses Twitter a lot.

Also known as Sunday morning https://t.co/QlqLishJJH — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) May 10, 2020

Where would we be without this kind of reporting?

***

