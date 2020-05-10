CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju is keeping count (and apparently screenshots) of President Trump’s Mother’s Day Twitter activity.
Trump has retweeted, quote-tweeted and tweeted himself 52 messages in around an hour’s time this Mother’s Day morning. A sampling: pic.twitter.com/xDvU87NZoA
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2020
The facts we need in a time like this.
Not all Karens are women. https://t.co/8L8jTaw60L
— Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) May 10, 2020
Twitter hall monitor https://t.co/rvAcjGCPBF
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020
So when, Manu, are you and the rest of the media going to cover the underlying scandal? https://t.co/5pOcuhGdXI
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 10, 2020
Breaking (not so much): President Trump uses Twitter a lot.
Also known as Sunday morning https://t.co/QlqLishJJH
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) May 10, 2020
Where would we be without this kind of reporting?
***
