The Washington Post has an editorial by a sports columnist advocating for … less sports in our lives. Sounds about right.

Did you get that? The key thing to take away from this pandemic is that we need less sports.

The column, which is oddly filed under “perspective” and not “satire,” says this:

Believe it or not — and saying this might get me fired by the end of this sentence — we don’t need more sports in our lives, we need less.

Thoughts were had.

Just another day in 2020.

***

Editor’s note:  There have been a lot of complaints about the Post author’s grammar, “less sports.” We are going to give him the benefit of the doubt (which he really needs after this story) and assume he meant less sports exposure generally, not fewer (eliminating various type of) sports.

