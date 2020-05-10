The Washington Post has an editorial by a sports columnist advocating for … less sports in our lives. Sounds about right.

The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less https://t.co/nyXXQJL3OO — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 10, 2020

Did you get that? The key thing to take away from this pandemic is that we need less sports.

My takeaway from this pandemic experience has differed from that of a local newspaper in the Washington, DC area. https://t.co/tsr7EMeha0 — Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) May 10, 2020

The column, which is oddly filed under “perspective” and not “satire,” says this:

Believe it or not — and saying this might get me fired by the end of this sentence — we don’t need more sports in our lives, we need less.

"How can we get engagement up on our stories and Twitter during the pandemic?" "I know… let's go back to the tried and true method of harvesting outrage/hate clicks by saying something dumb so they'll click on it and respond…" https://t.co/kkTEJ1hNnd — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 10, 2020

Thoughts were had.

Interesting take from a sports section https://t.co/FJA3SGXKmg — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) May 10, 2020

This is the stupidest headline in the history of stupid headlines. https://t.co/q54oI36aQl — David (@GesusKriest) May 10, 2020

Just when you thought you had heard every thermonuclear lava-filled hot take…. https://t.co/iLzwC3RzeO pic.twitter.com/j7dT3bsNK0 — Brian Webber (@bwwebber) May 10, 2020

Oh I’m sorry, I thought this was America. https://t.co/8xhW1fxlqY — Vanessa-Franchesca (@TheVFCastro) May 10, 2020

Perhaps the worst terribly awful take of all time. #booooooooooo https://t.co/wfC7VfHku4 — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) May 10, 2020

Imagine having this take. https://t.co/jJDhv8OOQJ — Vincent Samperio (@VinceSamperio) May 10, 2020

This might be the worst tweet I’ve seen in the COVID era and brother I’ve seen some bad ones https://t.co/vyCTxx7uQO — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2020

Of all the hot takes in the last two months, this is far and away the dumbest https://t.co/PlQMnb3VOm — Adam Besvinick (@Besvinick) May 10, 2020

I see quarantine has made you go crazy, the only explanation for this take. https://t.co/qYRDDHQKey — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) May 10, 2020

Just another day in 2020.

***

Editor’s note: There have been a lot of complaints about the Post author’s grammar, “less sports.” We are going to give him the benefit of the doubt (which he really needs after this story) and assume he meant less sports exposure generally, not fewer (eliminating various type of) sports.