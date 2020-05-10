Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy wonders how things might have been different if a Democrat had been subjected to the following kind of treatment.

Why do I think that, if a Democrat were targeted, classified leaks, perjury traps, massaging FBI reports, misleading a court about the provenance of those reports, and concealing from the court a threat to prosecute the defendant’s son, would not be OK? — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) May 10, 2020

The reaction from Democrats to the DOJ dropping the case against Michael Flynn says a whole lot.

BREAKING: Justice Dept. drops Michael Flynn's criminal case (and the Left just CAN'T DEAL)

Here are just a few.

Obama: Threatens the rule of law.

Mollie Hemingway looks into why Barack Obama leaked that audio of himself regarding Michael Flynn

Chuck Schumer: Orange man very bad and doesn’t care about you.

WASSAMATTA, Chuckles?! Sen. Chuck 'the Schmuck' Schumer just LOSES it after U.S. drops their case against Flynn

Adam Schiff: “The worst polarization of the Justice Department in its history.”

Rep. Adam Schiff says dropped case against Michael Flynn is the 'worst politicization of the Justice Department in its history'

John Brennan: Ignorant, incompetent, and destructive.

'Somebody's having a bad day': John Brennan seems VERY troubled by DOJ dropping Flynn charges (and the ongoing Durham investigation)

Ilhan Omar: “White privilege at work.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls the DOJ's dropping of its case against Michael Flynn 'white privilege at work'

James Comey begs “career people” to stay at the DOJ, which he says has “lost its way.”

'Dear God. Were you laughing when you wrote this?' Disgraced ex-FBI Director James Comey weighs in on DOJ dropping case against Michael Flynn

You get the point.

***

