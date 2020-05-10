Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy wonders how things might have been different if a Democrat had been subjected to the following kind of treatment.

The reaction from Democrats to the DOJ dropping the case against Michael Flynn says a whole lot.

Here are just a few.

Obama: Threatens the rule of law.

Chuck Schumer: Orange man very bad and doesn’t care about you.

Adam Schiff: “The worst polarization of the Justice Department in its history.”

John Brennan: Ignorant, incompetent, and destructive.

Ilhan Omar: “White privilege at work.”

James Comey begs “career people” to stay at the DOJ, which he says has “lost its way.”

You get the point.

***

