In a tweet that sends irony meters into orbit, Planned Parenthood would like to wish all the moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day.

We’re talking about an organization that exists to help prevent motherhood, but whatever.

Sadly, no.

Yeah, they should probably go ahead and sit this one out.

***

