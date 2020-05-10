In a tweet that sends irony meters into orbit, Planned Parenthood would like to wish all the moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/uVr9ptiApG
— Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 10, 2020
We’re talking about an organization that exists to help prevent motherhood, but whatever.
Ummm… https://t.co/98fFbS8Eop
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 10, 2020
This is a joke, right? https://t.co/a1yeFzKZ1Q
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 10, 2020
Sadly, no.
Cringe. https://t.co/2dlvTnRUjw
— Americans United for Life (@AUL) May 10, 2020
I'm pretty sure if your mom went the @PPFA route you are not reading this or able to thank you mother… just sayin'… https://t.co/j5IZq4mwZ4
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 10, 2020
Happy Mother's Day from the world's #1 ender of motherhood. https://t.co/SSZMydzPdS
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 10, 2020
ummmmmmm https://t.co/CRbFFcaxSv
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 10, 2020
maybe don’t tweet today https://t.co/kdDzKgHyeA
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 10, 2020
Yeah, they should probably go ahead and sit this one out.
***
RELATED:
Former head of Planned Parenthood joins #CNNSesameStreet coronavirus special to tell kids how to protect themselves from harm
So MAD! Planned Parenthood rants in SUPER angry thread because their coronavirus stimulus funds were ‘aborted’