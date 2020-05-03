And the winner of the most ridiculous tweet of the day award goes to … George Takei.

Here is his extremely lame attempt to slam Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It’s really sad when they ask us to decide between who we should trust more, the Chinese government or Mike Pompeo as U.S. Secretary of State, and we really couldn’t say any more. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2020

There’s something that’s “really sad,” and it’s that tweet.

Then you’re an idiot https://t.co/gVz5CnzZlu — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 3, 2020

What’s really sad is being a puppet for the liberal media. Especially at your age. https://t.co/G1fwG8HPjq — NARAM-SIN™ (@raging_bull23) May 3, 2020

But don’t you dare call libs “communists!” https://t.co/Av8Jm47k1V — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 3, 2020

Liberals really love the Chinese government don't they? The comments on this are hilarious https://t.co/l9H5jXscHE — 𝖗𝖔𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@rogerconverge) May 3, 2020

This is what crazy looks like in American politics. https://t.co/NeeqHalqpZ — Mark Cates (@CarolinaCates) May 3, 2020

I'm told to take this person's opinion seriously https://t.co/WIzbdHti8x — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) May 3, 2020

There is nothing serious about that tweet.

***

