And the winner of the most ridiculous tweet of the day award goes to … George Takei.

Here is his extremely lame attempt to slam Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

There’s something that’s “really sad,” and it’s that tweet.

Trending

There is nothing serious about that tweet.

***

RELATED:

Set phasers to FASCISM: George Takei thinks Americans who bring kids to shutdown protests should be PUNISHED by the law

George Takei has decided to fight COVID19 with willful ignorance, hopes the rest of you will do the same

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George TakeiMike Pompeo