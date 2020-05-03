The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

The question now is whether Dalton will push Dak Prescott for the starting quarterback job.

The Cowboys currently have the franchise tag on Prescott and want to sign him to a new long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Suddenly, it’s a crowded group behind the two-time Pro Bowl starter.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Byrant says the organization should put their resources and support behind Prescott.

Trending

Looking at the first four NFL seasons for both quarterbacks shows they are very comparable.

We shall see.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy Daltoncincinnati bengalsDak Prescottdallas cowboysDez BryantNFL