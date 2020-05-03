The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

The #DallasCowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Andy Dalton. MORE: https://t.co/ZXuUmzzwRu pic.twitter.com/NS39vdKtJ5 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 3, 2020

The question now is whether Dalton will push Dak Prescott for the starting quarterback job.

The Cowboys currently have the franchise tag on Prescott and want to sign him to a new long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Suddenly, it’s a crowded group behind the two-time Pro Bowl starter.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Byrant says the organization should put their resources and support behind Prescott.

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Looking at the first four NFL seasons for both quarterbacks shows they are very comparable.

Andy Dalton first 4 years in NFL

40-23-1

62% comp

14,758 yards

99 TDS/66 INTS

4 playoff trips Dak first 4 years in NFL

40-24

64% comp

15,778 yards

97 TDS/36 INTS

2 playoff trips Dalton is a very capable player — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 3, 2020

We shall see.

