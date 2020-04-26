Sunday morning on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ host Chuck Todd proclaimed that the “good thing” about this economic crisis (you know, the one that has resulted in millions of Americans filing for unemployment) is the clean air and better views.

As millions of Americans lose their jobs, NBC's @chucktodd bizarrely tells viewers “there’s a good thing about this economic crisis – the clean air and views we haven’t seen for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/YYkhO4oGZd — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) April 26, 2020

Also, those pictures sure tell the story … not.

Just to make sure our ears weren’t deceiving us, we checked the NBC transcripts. And yep, he did, in fact, say this.

“And as we go to break, if there is a good thing about this economic crisis, it is in the clean air and views we have not seen for a long time. Take a look.”

C’mon, Chuck.

