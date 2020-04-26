As a governor of a state, when in doubt (and in the middle of a pandemic), tweet clever profundities like this.
Everyone has to think outside the box — because there is no box.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 26, 2020
Yep, that’s the message New Yorkers need to hear.
This line *kills* in management-consultant TED talks and in dorm rooms at 2am. https://t.co/ocM2sIYUUI
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 26, 2020
This man runs a state. https://t.co/vFkXszAgPA
— Boofy (@BoofyTwitchTV) April 26, 2020
Someone's been taking an online philosophy class. https://t.co/EGPiCTc3sk
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 26, 2020
This is like one of those attempts to come up with an original, deep Instagram caption that really says absolutely nothing. https://t.co/hQW3VvgnSV
— P-lo Semedo (@FollowThePaulo) April 26, 2020
what the cat says when he misses the litter by several feet https://t.co/bR8W0VcCck
— Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) April 26, 2020
yes, this guy is the governor of my state https://t.co/SC01H6bnbI
— Gregory A. Butler (@GREGORYABUTLER) April 26, 2020
It would be humorous if it wasn’t so sad.
Idea: Don't send nursing home patients infected with COVID-19 back to nursing home?
NYS: Nope. Put them back in that box https://t.co/krJbfq9jDP
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 26, 2020
***
RELATED:
If the national media would drop the hero act, they’d find Gov. Andrew Cuomo is failing millions of unemployed New Yorkers
‘This is your guy, Dems’? Andrew Cuomo just took a giant crap on unemployed New Yorkers with ‘utterly tone-deaf’ take on the COVID19 economy