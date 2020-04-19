Even for them, this one is pretty low.

The New York Times tries to lay the tragic coronavirus-related death of a Brooklyn man at the feet of Fox News.

Check out these paragraphs from the Times’ story:

“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ Kristen told me.

Early in March Sean Hannity went on air proclaiming that he didn’t like the way that the American people were getting scared “unnecessarily.’’ He saw it all, he said, “as like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

Eventually, Fox changed course and took the virus more seriously, but the Joyces were long gone by then. On March 14, they returned to New York from Barcelona, and the next day, before bars and restaurants were forced to close in the city, Joe Joyce went to work at JJ Bubbles for the last time.

There were a lot of people who had different opinions about the coronavirus earlier this year than they do now.

Like Nancy Pelosi.

And the timeline?

C’mon, NYT. Do better.

