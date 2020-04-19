Even for them, this one is pretty low.

The New York Times tries to lay the tragic coronavirus-related death of a Brooklyn man at the feet of Fox News.

A sad, loving @GiniaNYT portrait of a man killed by Fox News https://t.co/esOacKdXS3 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 19, 2020

Check out these paragraphs from the Times’ story:

“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ Kristen told me. Early in March Sean Hannity went on air proclaiming that he didn’t like the way that the American people were getting scared “unnecessarily.’’ He saw it all, he said, “as like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.” Eventually, Fox changed course and took the virus more seriously, but the Joyces were long gone by then. On March 14, they returned to New York from Barcelona, and the next day, before bars and restaurants were forced to close in the city, Joe Joyce went to work at JJ Bubbles for the last time.

There were a lot of people who had different opinions about the coronavirus earlier this year than they do now.

I think this is very sad, but on March 1, I knew plenty of Fox-hating liberals who were planning spring holidays and thought I was a little weird for obsessing about covid19. https://t.co/m3WSKVkVls — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 19, 2020

Like Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi’s Feb. 24th stroll in Chinatown telling the little people ‘it’s safe out there’ bites her in the A*S on Fox News Sunday (watch) https://t.co/ChruhYmz5w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 19, 2020

And the timeline?

The man left on the cruise March 1. The Hannity quote the article uses to pin the death on him is March 9. The man returned March 14 & went to work at his bar March 15 (NYC hadn't closed them yet). He was hospitalized March 27 & tragically passed April 9.https://t.co/tj6B9aTiaG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2020

Democrat media continue their coordinated disinformation campaign against Fox News with this utterly dangerous piece of propaganda. This type of rhetoric is extremely disconcerting. Get a hold of yourselves, people. https://t.co/wRbtyNGVj0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 19, 2020

Fox News. In the Observatory. With the COVID-19. https://t.co/2TPQQnJNns — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 19, 2020

C’mon, NYT. Do better.

