In an attempt to own the president, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell repeats the thoroughly-debunked assertion that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

You know what’s “dumb” — @realDonaldTrump calling the #coronavirus a “hoax” & failing to take actions that would have saved lives. #DumbDonald has made us sicker and poorer. Thankfully, @SpeakerPelosi is putting public health above her personal interests. We will defeat this. https://t.co/tNlTOrxbmQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 19, 2020

As has been stated and re-stated (even affirmed by some in the MSM), he did not call the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Despite her own paper’s fact-check, WaPo reporter maintains that President Trump called COVID-19 a hoax https://t.co/qrzNnluOJx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 21, 2020

Not that it has stopped Democrats from asserting that he did.

The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2020

1) It's a "hoax." 2) It's the flu. 3) It's contained. 4) It's Obama's fault. 5) 200,000 Americans could die. 6) 100,000 Americans could die. 7) We're doing a great job! Our latest provides a day-by-day account of Trump's botched response to COVID-19. Please pass it on. pic.twitter.com/3XiPuqKNH2 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 14, 2020

Trump propagandists misled millions of Americans into believing the medical community’s fears of the Coronavirus was an overblown hoax. They’re at it again. Millions of Americans are sadly still buying into these dangerous lies. I pray for their health and their loved ones. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 17, 2020

👉🏻What Trump knew:

• warned in early January that #COVID19 would be a pandemic potentially killing 500k Americans 👉🏻What Trump did:

• delayed a response

• called it a hoax

• downplayed the severity to protect the stock market

• settled political scores as Americans died https://t.co/kySDOSz1CA — Melanie D'Arrigo for Congress (@DarrigoMelanie) April 12, 2020

In mid February the coronavirus was already in NYC. Studies show it came via Europe. There were no tests available as the killer virus silently spread. At the end of February, Trump called Covid-19 a “new hoax,” and said there were 15 cases going 0. Now 10,000 are dead in NYC — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 15, 2020

Despite its inaccuracy, we guess they figure repeating it enough times will cause some to believe it.

