Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, took the opportunity Sunday morning to complain that President Trump has not nationally mobilized the manufacturing base in the United States.

The specific question from ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd was about whether his relationship with the federal government has improved, which Inslee seemed to indicate it had. Nevertheless, he decided to jump with both feet on the administration for inadequacies he perceives.

That analogy is … interesting.

Meanwhile, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wants Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to take over supply chains.

Trump has called upon manufacturers in various industries to participate in making what is needed to get through this crisis. From the beginning, he has encouraged a private-public partnership.

And while there are always exceptions…

U.S. manufacturing and private sector initiative have come through in many ways so far during COVID-19.

