Rob Reiner is not an attorney, as he himself admits. Despite that, Reiner is all set to convict President Trump of being “an accessory.”

Rob, the “Trump called the virus a hoax!” outrage (which was not even true) was so last month.

But if there is one thing Reiner’s tweet established, it is that he is, in fact, not an attorney.

At some point, those in the media and Rob Reiner are going to need to stop saying that President Trump called the virus a hoax.

***

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Rob Reiner