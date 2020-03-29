Rob Reiner is not an attorney, as he himself admits. Despite that, Reiner is all set to convict President Trump of being “an accessory.”

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

Rob, the “Trump called the virus a hoax!” outrage (which was not even true) was so last month.

BUSTED: Pull your heads OUTTA yer arses media, even Facebook fact-checkers are calling BS on Trump/coronavirus hoax story https://t.co/gped7cYiUm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 1, 2020

But if there is one thing Reiner’s tweet established, it is that he is, in fact, not an attorney.

This is why you are not a lawyer. https://t.co/BnyMpVxquG — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 29, 2020

You’re not a lawyer, but you are a liar. He isn’t on television everyday because it’s a hoax, and he never said it was. https://t.co/b2fiSDV1Pa — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 29, 2020

He's not a lawyer … and not very facile with the facts, either. https://t.co/lfQnv1jKbU — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) March 29, 2020

I'm saving this tweet for my post about the Left continuing to lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. The reporter apologized for misrepresenting what the President said. At least she had integrity unlike these deranged people who insist on spreading falsehoods. https://t.co/ix7uaclQuv — Global Awareness 101 (@Mononoke__Hime) March 29, 2020

At some point, those in the media and Rob Reiner are going to need to stop saying that President Trump called the virus a hoax.

