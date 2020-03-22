Appearing on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ with Brian Stelter, former CBS News anchor Dan Rather urged members of the media to stop paying attention to President Trump, “Unless he proves differently.”

.@DanRather says the media needs "to get the facts, report as many of the facts as possible…[and] unless he proves differently, to pay far less attention to President Trump…he’s not going to come to anybody’s rescue and the faster we realize that, the better off we’ll be." pic.twitter.com/24nlMROi8C — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 22, 2020

On Friday, Rather criticized Trump for how he reacted to a question asked by NBC reporter Peter Alexander.

Veteran reporter @PeterAlexander asked a completely fair, and decent question of the president today. He asked it respectfully, and it should have been a tee-up for President Trump to talk about a country in pain. Instead, we got this… https://t.co/nYvDRME5se — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 20, 2020

Perhaps he isn’t the most reliable source to be commenting on such matters.

Nothing says ‘reliable’ like Dan Rather. https://t.co/8v9Y7qFDKN — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 22, 2020

Whether Rather (or any member of the press) personally likes or agrees politically with Trump, the president is the president, and when he makes statements, particularly in a time such as this, they are instantly newsworthy. Members of the media have to, at the very least, pay attention to what he says. If they don’t, then they are not doing their jobs.

***

RELATED:

Dan Rather trips all over himself rolling out science lecture denouncing ‘dangerous’ Trump bias and his accusations of ‘fake news’