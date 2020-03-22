Appearing on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ with Brian Stelter, former CBS News anchor Dan Rather urged members of the media to stop paying attention to President Trump, “Unless he proves differently.”

On Friday, Rather criticized Trump for how he reacted to a question asked by NBC reporter Peter Alexander.

Trending

Perhaps he isn’t the most reliable source to be commenting on such matters.

Whether Rather (or any member of the press) personally likes or agrees politically with Trump, the president is the president, and when he makes statements, particularly in a time such as this, they are instantly newsworthy. Members of the media have to, at the very least, pay attention to what he says. If they don’t, then they are not doing their jobs.

***

RELATED:

Dan Rather trips all over himself rolling out science lecture denouncing ‘dangerous’ Trump bias and his accusations of ‘fake news’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNDan RatherReliable Sources