With many sporting events being canceled or on hiatus while the nation deals with COVID-19, at least one prominent sports figure is helping spread the word about how to keep from getting sick.
Here is LSU Tigers’ head football coach Ed Orgeron.
When Coach O speaks, we all listen.
For more information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://t.co/89sZCjY9n3@Coach_EdOrgeron @LADeptHealth #lagov #lalege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OxJ5u2xBmo
— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2020
A coach who doesn’t mince his words on the field, Orgeron is an effective spokesman in a time like this.
My thanks to @LSUfootball's Coach O for doing his part to keep Louisianians healthy & safe as we all tackle the #coronavirus together. Let's all be team players and follow his game plan:
✅Cover your cough w/ your elbow
✅Wash your hands
✅If you're sick, stay home#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/0O1oK7m1Qj
— Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) March 14, 2020
We are requiring Coach O to give all public service announcements from this point forward pic.twitter.com/ZD9vDO4mrd
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2020
I am appointing Ed Orgeron as official United States coronavirus czar, effective immediatelypic.twitter.com/jKId50esu6
— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 14, 2020
Orgeron led his LSU team to a perfect season and national championship this past year.
