With many sporting events being canceled or on hiatus while the nation deals with COVID-19, at least one prominent sports figure is helping spread the word about how to keep from getting sick.

Here is LSU Tigers’ head football coach Ed Orgeron.

A coach who doesn’t mince his words on the field, Orgeron is an effective spokesman in a time like this.

My thanks to @LSUfootball's Coach O for doing his part to keep Louisianians healthy & safe as we all tackle the #coronavirus together. Let's all be team players and follow his game plan: ✅Cover your cough w/ your elbow

✅Wash your hands

✅If you're sick, stay home#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/0O1oK7m1Qj — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) March 14, 2020

We are requiring Coach O to give all public service announcements from this point forward pic.twitter.com/ZD9vDO4mrd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2020

I am appointing Ed Orgeron as official United States coronavirus czar, effective immediatelypic.twitter.com/jKId50esu6 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) March 14, 2020

Orgeron led his LSU team to a perfect season and national championship this past year.

