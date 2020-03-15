Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says one way to help local businesses that might take a hit during COVID-19 is purchasing a gift certificate, gift card or just getting something to go. It’s a way to support while maintaining social distancing.

Cruz’s retweet is of Salena Zito’s Washington Examiner piece in which she profiles several Pittsburgh business owners and how the coronavirus is affecting their daily operations.

The coolest part of the story is that folks went out of their way to support the local cafe knowing that things would be slowing down.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19PittsburghSalena ZitoTed CruzWashington Examiner