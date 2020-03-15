Florida Sen. Rick Scott has asked the attorneys general in all 50 states to take action against those taking advantage of COVID-19 through price gouging on protective equipment. He calls the practice unacceptable and has asked U.S. AG Bill Barr to step in as well.

Today I’m urging attorneys general in all 50 states to take action against bad actors that are taking advantage of this crisis & price-gouging on personal protective equipment. This equipment is desperately needed to save lives & keep healthcare workers & first responders safe. pic.twitter.com/Wi44LvOUbc — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 15, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Sunday making the practice a misdemeanor.

Gov. Whitmer signs order making price gouging a crime, state has gotten 75 complaints https://t.co/HGUm3zoTDy — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 15, 2020

The Utah attorney general reminded residents on Saturday that price-gouging on any in-demand products during a time of emergency is illegal.

Utahns are reporting incidents of price gouging (or increasing prices much higher than reasonable or fair) on limited supplies such as toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and even baby formula and cold medicine. This is ILLEGAL. #utpol — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) March 15, 2020

Price gouging is against State Law (Utah Code 13-41-101-202, Price Controls Under Emergencies Act). The penalty for this offense is $1,000 fine per incidence. #utpol — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) March 15, 2020

Sen. Scott is not the only member of Congress calling for such action.

Now that the President has declared a national state of emergency, we need protections against price gouging, so that our families can continue to access goods and services vital to our health and safety. (1/2)https://t.co/O2qUX4tgSB — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) March 15, 2020

