We have discussed many times how Democrats don’t do themselves any favors by going the identity politics route. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty stumbled upon this reality on Saturday night as the South Carolina primary results revealed the top-tier of Democrat candidates in the race for the White House.

A year ago, the Democrats were fielding the most diverse presidential field ever. Now, the race has come down to three white guys whose ages go all the way from 77 to 78. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 1, 2020

For the lesson in all of this, we send it over to David Limbaugh.

So what does this prove, in the end? That you can’t force people (even politically correct Dems) to support who you command them to? The focus on race is a bit patronizing and silly, isn’t it? Now on the age issue, you have some legitimate concerns, because Trump is a young 73. https://t.co/ryFcDLYnmQ — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) March 1, 2020

And look where the identity politics game has gotten them.

Their voters chose this. https://t.co/FqJNcedHnW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 1, 2020

But don’t call them “boomer” because all three of them pre-date the boomer generation. https://t.co/arQ5uluYfT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 1, 2020

There are so many times when you wonder if Democrats will help themselves, but they just can’t.

***

RELATED:

‘Scared Dems are losing the black vote? You SHOULD be.’ Jemele Hill shows her true colors with bigoted take on black Trump supporters

‘Biden’s lost step’: After spending some time with Joe and Bernie in S.C., Byron York has some thoughts