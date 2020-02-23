David Frum served up this steaming hot take about President Trump’s weight while on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources.’

.@davidfrum: Trump is “one of the fattest presidents ever, the least physically capable president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in a wheelchair" pic.twitter.com/UDVdZkxi4x — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 23, 2020

Um.

We’re really raising the bar on quality discourse and analysis this Sunday morning… https://t.co/taJbFudUDN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 23, 2020

David Frum has been reduced to calling Trump fat. We live in the dumbest times. https://t.co/zSOCRnSACV — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 23, 2020

Okay, Frum. Show us what real fitness looks like…go ahead, we’re waiting… https://t.co/fLapoLVidJ — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) February 23, 2020

Trump may not be the most perfect picture of health ever, but he does pretty well for his age.

He's routinely ranked among the best presidential golfers, gives 90 minute speeches, and is clearly up and alert from early in the morning to late at night but sure, he's fat and unhealthy. https://t.co/xWjhCMZjRu — EdReal (@Ed_Realist) February 23, 2020

And about Hillary.

This is just insane. Hillary lost consciousness on camera and then hid out at Chelsea’s apartment. https://t.co/81OYNwTQmG — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 23, 2020

At some point, one would think the hot takes about Trump would run out. But apparently not.

***

