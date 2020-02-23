David Frum served up this steaming hot take about President Trump’s weight while on CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources.’

Um.

Trending

Trump may not be the most perfect picture of health ever, but he does pretty well for his age.

And about Hillary.

At some point, one would think the hot takes about Trump would run out. But apparently not.

***

RELATED:

Never Trump hardest hit: AG blasts ‘schmucks who spent years saying they will support any Dem’ in straight-up FIRE thread

No WAY! NBC News claims some Democrats are worried Trump might drag Bernie for basically being a communist and DUH

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDavid FrumReliable Sources