During an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos, Joe Biden listed some reasons why Democrats nominating a self-described socialist (Bernie Sanders) would be disastrous for their party.

In the same breath, of course, he said he’d “work like hell” to help one get elected.

Joe Biden believes a party choosing someone like Bernie Sanders, a self-described "democratic socialist," would be harmful to Democrats down the ticket. pic.twitter.com/KrQBmKHvzT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2020

One problem for Biden is Biden.

‘You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier’: Joe Biden’s still out there doing his best to win over voters https://t.co/waHR4n5gK3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2020

Another problem for Biden is that he’s trying to run in the “moderate” lane of the Democrat primary, and there really is no such thing.

This goes to show you how self-centered and divisive these Dems are. They don’t say how Socialism/communism will affect America and Americans, they only talk about how it hurts their party. Dems have never wanted unity, they thrive on being diverse with a single power source atop https://t.co/kSlkIBDLYR — gvs (@gvsengineer) February 9, 2020

One minute, he’s warning Democrats about how bad nominating a socialist would be. The next minute, he’s talking about how he’s going to do away with President Trump’s tax cuts.

Joe Biden wants to repeal your tax cuts. Pretty sure he's senile at this point. pic.twitter.com/Rywy0EChtF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2020

Shorter Biden: Socialism is bad and all, unless it’s the Democrats’ only option.

***

RELATED:

Uh oh: Latest polls out of New Hampshire don’t contain any promising signs for Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren

‘This is brutal’! The Biden campaign has officially had it with Pete Buttigieg