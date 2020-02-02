Remember when Speaker Pelosi said President Trump would be “impeached for life” after the House voted to impeach him?

So does House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Here’s more from McCarthy.

He sees fracturing taking place within the Democrat ranks.

