After Adam Schiff’s performance this past week on the Senate floor making his case as to why President Trump should be convicted and removed from office, Team Trump is not having any of it.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was on Fox News’ ‘Media Buzz’ with Howard Kurtz and told him that she believes Schiff is having “a little bit of a mental issue.”

She also expressed confidence that the arguments made on behalf of the president will win the day.

Trending

Here’s video of Grisham’s appearance.

As referenced by Kurtz in the question, here is the tweet by President Trump about Schiff released on Sunday.

The Trump legal team opened their defense with a takedown on Adam Schiff’s fake transcript parody.

Editor’s note: The phrasing of the opening paragraph of this post has been changed.

***

RELATED:

Richard Grenell spots NBC News correspondent giving ‘2 opinions with just 10 words’ in tweet about Schiff’s impeachment trial performance

Rep. Adam Schiff seems upset that White House team now free to mischaracterize what he said

‘Nope, he’s just irritating AF’: David Axelrod’s rationale for why he thinks Republicans find Adam Schiff irritating BACKFIRES hilariously

Sen. Josh Hawley has motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, and the Bidens ready to go

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffStephanie Grisham