After Adam Schiff’s performance this past week on the Senate floor making his case as to why President Trump should be convicted and removed from office, Team Trump is not having any of it.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was on Fox News’ ‘Media Buzz’ with Howard Kurtz and told him that she believes Schiff is having “a little bit of a mental issue.”

WH’s Grisham on Fox on Schiff: It seems like he's having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hours. He is obsessed with this president and trying to take him down. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2020

She also expressed confidence that the arguments made on behalf of the president will win the day.

WH’s Grisham on Fox on Trump’s attys in the Senate trial: I think in two hours they will be able to undo the 24 hours of what the Democrats did on the floor of the Senate. And I think that Monday and Tuesday, it's just going to get better to show..truly that there's nothing there — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 26, 2020

Here’s video of Grisham’s appearance.

Stephanie Grisham defends the President’s “paid the price” tweet by saying the President speaks in a unique way. She then says Adam Schiff is obsessed with taking down the President because he spoke for hours during the impeachment proceedings pic.twitter.com/ymh2aOgeet — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 26, 2020

As referenced by Kurtz in the question, here is the tweet by President Trump about Schiff released on Sunday.

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The Trump legal team opened their defense with a takedown on Adam Schiff’s fake transcript parody.

Adam Schiff’s ‘parody’ opens Trump team’s defense at impeachment trial (cue blue check media firefighter brigade assisting Dems with spin) https://t.co/AYkUfPlYPz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 25, 2020

Editor’s note: The phrasing of the opening paragraph of this post has been changed.

