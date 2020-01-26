Playing in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Tiger Woods made an approach shot as he was finishing up the par-four second hole.

It was a good shot. Too good, though, as the ball almost disappears before coming back out of the hole.

Tiger's ball was in the hole… until it wasn't. 😳pic.twitter.com/DtbMWNUs4M — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) January 26, 2020

This is the craziest golf shot I’ve ever seen. Tiger jars it from the fairway… but then it hops out. pic.twitter.com/ROXQShD9Gp — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 26, 2020

JUST IN: Tiger Woods Robbed In Broad Daylight pic.twitter.com/HtPSS4jU30 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2020

⛳️ @TigerWoods nearly holed out from the fairway. The ball went IN the hole … and came back out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikm21gLSju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

One way or another, it seems like Tiger is always coming up with magic around the golf course.

