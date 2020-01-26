Playing in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Tiger Woods made an approach shot as he was finishing up the par-four second hole.
It was a good shot. Too good, though, as the ball almost disappears before coming back out of the hole.
Tiger's ball was in the hole… until it wasn't.
This is the craziest golf shot I’ve ever seen.
One way or another, it seems like Tiger is always coming up with magic around the golf course.
