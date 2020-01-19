One of the earliest elected Democrats to climb aboard the impeachment train (long before scrutinizing phone calls to Ukraine became cool) was California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Now, she seems to be insinuating that Democrats will not be deterred from their effort to impeach President Trump if he is acquitted by the Senate. She proclaimed, “We will not stop,” and hinted another “impeachment activity.”

What does that even mean?

Trending

That’s sure what it sounds like.

***

RELATED:

‘Life comes at you fast’: After urging her supporters to harass Trump admin officials, Maxine Waters complains that she needs round-the-clock security

Rep. Maxine Waters can’t prove it, but she’ll ‘always believe’ Trump had a deal with Russia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentMaxine WatersMSNBC