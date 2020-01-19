Gary Cohn, who formerly served as director of the National Economic Council during the Trump administration, was asked by ‘Face the Nation’ host Margaret Brennan whether he foresees a recession as 2020 starts to unfold.

RECESSION FEAR? Following a decade of economic expansion, some experts say the U.S. is overdue for a recession. Former National Economic Council Chair @Gary_D_Cohn says: "I do not see a recession on the horizon here. The U.S. economy is strong and continues to be very strong." pic.twitter.com/MgtqwCra92 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 19, 2020

“I know a lot of people have been talking about a recession. I do not see a recession on the horizon here. The U.S. economy is strong and continues to be very strong. The U.S. consumer is very strong.”

That’s some solidly optimistic language. And it isn’t as if Cohn, a Democrat, is in the tank for his former boss. While he has no intention not to vote for Trump this year, he still hasn’t decided.

NEWS: @Gary_D_Cohn, a Democrat, leaves the door open to voting for Trump in 2020: I don't have any intention not to vote for the president,” adding that he votes on ''policy" and ''social issues" as well. pic.twitter.com/t1BCZHCCVz — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 19, 2020

Hopefully, he’s right about the growth continuing.

***

RELATED:

‘They actually went there’! CBS News reports U.S. economy is ‘near full employment’ (and here’s why that might be BAD for your health)