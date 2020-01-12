After getting bounced in the NFL Playoffs last week by the Tennessee Titans, the offseason for last year’s Super Bowl champs New England Patriots has officially begun. And it starts with wide receiver Julian Edelman getting arrested and cited for vandalism after reportedly jumping on the hood of a car in Beverly Hills.

Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalism After Jumping on Car https://t.co/DIN8OkHPDq — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2020

More from TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way … Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage. … The bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown. Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.

Earlier in the day, Edelman, who was the MVP of last year’s Super Bowl, appeared in a video on NBA star Paul Pierce’s Instagram.

Here’s a video from Paul Pierce’s Instagram of him and Julian Edelman hanging out yesterday afternoon, a few hours before Edelman’s vandalism arrest per @TMZ_Sports #WCVB pic.twitter.com/SNUjmjTGAK — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) January 12, 2020

Julian Edelman finding out Tom Brady isn’t coming back pic.twitter.com/O0y1bHcByw — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 12, 2020

Combining this with the loss last week and the uncertainty around whether Tom Brady will return, it has been a tough week for the reigning (at least for three more weeks) Super Bowl champs.

