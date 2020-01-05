Former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes chastised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying the Trump administration has taken a “different approach” when it comes to Iran than the administration for which Rhodes worked. Specifically, he tries to make the case, as he has done many times before, that the Iran nuclear deal was working.

The current administration disagrees, to say the least. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell responded to Rhodes by saying he was “duped” and ignored blatant violations of the deal.

When Hillary Clinton posted a thread of tweets defending the deal last summer, Grenell responded similarly.

Grenell has expressed in the past his displeasure with the Trump administration pulling out of the deal because it was “Obama’s achievement.”

