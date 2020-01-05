Taysom Hill is the New Orleans Saints’ not-so-secret weapon, who just showed that he can do even more things. He is classified as a backup quarterback, but on one drive during Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, he was seen running, throwing a deep ball and lead blocking for a touchdown.

Taysom Hill on the last 3 plays of the drive: – Runs for 11 yards

– Throws a 50-yard bomb

– Lead blocks on the TD 🔥🔥 (via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/KsEfO0bW1V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2020

That's our [BACKUP] quarterback 😱 …and UNDRAFTED ALL-PRO Punt Returner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SQ74F0IgWp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2020

That drive was brought to you by Taysom. Do-It-All. Hill.@A_kamara6 caps it off ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ATZXQ1nIbP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2020

It would probably take less time to determine what Hill can’t do.

Let Taysom Hill get every snap — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 5, 2020

Taysom Hill playing with the same consistency at QB, WR, and RB. pic.twitter.com/A6neTcJ54L — Stadium (@Stadium) January 5, 2020

While NFL legend Drew Brees is the undisputed leader of the Saints offense, Hill is a whole lot more than just a backup quarterback.

Taysom Hill's 50-yard completion to Deonte Harris traveled 54.7 yards in the air, longer than any Drew Brees completion (by air distance) over the last 3 seasons, including playoffs. Completion Probability: 27.2%#MINvsNO | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/LeE1UdfP9Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 5, 2020

Saints: What position do you play Taysom Hill: Yes pic.twitter.com/5n3y28IWDz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 5, 2020

Heh.

Update:

Apparently, Hill wasn’t satisfied with his earlier highlights because he just added a touchdown catch to his already incredible game.

To sum up: In the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Vikings, Hill has run the ball, thrown the ball deep, been the lead blocker for a touchdown and caught a touchdown.

***