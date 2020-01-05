Taysom Hill is the New Orleans Saints’ not-so-secret weapon, who just showed that he can do even more things. He is classified as a backup quarterback, but on one drive during Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, he was seen running, throwing a deep ball and lead blocking for a touchdown.
Taysom Hill on the last 3 plays of the drive:
– Runs for 11 yards
– Throws a 50-yard bomb
– Lead blocks on the TD 🔥🔥
That's our [BACKUP] quarterback 😱
It would probably take less time to determine what Hill can’t do.
Let Taysom Hill get every snap
Taysom Hill playing with the same consistency at QB, WR, and RB. pic.twitter.com/A6neTcJ54L
While NFL legend Drew Brees is the undisputed leader of the Saints offense, Hill is a whole lot more than just a backup quarterback.
Taysom Hill's 50-yard completion to Deonte Harris traveled 54.7 yards in the air, longer than any Drew Brees completion (by air distance) over the last 3 seasons, including playoffs.
Saints: What position do you play
Update:
Apparently, Hill wasn’t satisfied with his earlier highlights because he just added a touchdown catch to his already incredible game.
What a game for Taysom Hill 🙌@drewbrees connects with @T_Hill4 for a 20-yard #Saints touchdown! #NFLPlayoffs
To sum up: In the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Vikings, Hill has run the ball, thrown the ball deep, been the lead blocker for a touchdown and caught a touchdown.
