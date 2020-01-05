Taysom Hill is the New Orleans Saints’ not-so-secret weapon, who just showed that he can do even more things. He is classified as a backup quarterback, but on one drive during Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, he was seen running, throwing a deep ball and lead blocking for a touchdown.

It would probably take less time to determine what Hill can’t do.

While NFL legend Drew Brees is the undisputed leader of the Saints offense, Hill is a whole lot more than just a backup quarterback.

Apparently, Hill wasn’t satisfied with his earlier highlights because he just added a touchdown catch to his already incredible game.

To sum up:  In the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Vikings, Hill has run the ball, thrown the ball deep, been the lead blocker for a touchdown and caught a touchdown.

