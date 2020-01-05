Details are emerging about an attack at a military base in Kenya that has resulted in several deaths. According to a release by U.S. Africa Command, a U.S. service member was killed along with two Department of Defense contractors.

The release attributes the attack to al-Shabaab, an affiliate group of al-Qaeda.

Two Dept. of Defense members were also wounded.

