Details are emerging about an attack at a military base in Kenya that has resulted in several deaths. According to a release by U.S. Africa Command, a U.S. service member was killed along with two Department of Defense contractors.

UPDATE: U.S. Statement on Manda Bay Terrorist Attack – https://t.co/iO01z8Zpg4 pic.twitter.com/Rpx1xwFkZ1 — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) January 5, 2020

U.S. Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update. — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) January 5, 2020

The release attributes the attack to al-Shabaab, an affiliate group of al-Qaeda.

Africa Command now says one US service member & two Dept. of Defense contractors were killed in the attack which involved “indirect & small arms fire.” After “an initial penetration of the perimeter, Kenya Defense Forces and US Africa Command repelled the al-Shabaab attack” https://t.co/r3CltaDvBU — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) January 5, 2020

Two Dept. of Defense members were also wounded.

U.S. military says attack by al-Shabaab at Kenya base killed a U.S. service member and 2 American defense contractors. 2 U.S. service members wounded: statement — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 5, 2020

***