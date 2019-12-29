As we turn the corner toward 2020, which is expected to begin with an impeachment bang in the Senate, Republican leaders in the House remain furious with how Speaker Nancy Pelosi handled the process of impeaching (or kinda, sorta impeaching) President Trump.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), who is the House Minority Whip, told ‘Fox News Sunday’s’ Mike Emanuel that Pelosi is essentially holding the impeachment articles hostage.

Rep Steve Scalise (R-LA) joined FOX News Sunday to discuss expectations for impeachment when Congress returns. Will the Speaker hold the articles hostage? Congressman Scalise says: "Pelosi is exposing the fact she has no case and trying to have one more bite at the apple." #FNS pic.twitter.com/PKnrMQTWRy — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 29, 2019

Scalise threw Democrats’ own accusatory language back at them:

“Every one of their witnesses testified under oath saying there was no crime, saying there was no quid pro quo. Maybe she’s trying to carry out her own quid pro quo by acting as if she’s got some kind of role in the Senate trial.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi is out there saying “the facts are clear” (and on her side, of course).

‘Always been about narrative’: Nancy Pelosi says ‘the facts are clear’ from impeachment witness testimony (well, SOMETHING is clear) https://t.co/3einbVqR1v — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2019

If they are so clear, what’s the hold up on sending the articles to the other end of the Capitol?

Scalise reminded Pelosi of what house of Congress she serves.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacts to Speaker Pelosi's attempt to influence a Senate trial, calling it a "political charade." Plus, Sen Murkowski's voices concern over McConnell's coordination with the White House on impeachment. Rep Scalise responds. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cob0kEHsC7 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 29, 2019

Despite the games played by House Democrats, Scalise has little doubt about the eventual outcome:

“The Senate will have a fair trial, and you’ll see an acquittal. Everybody knows it’s going to end in acquittal.”

Earlier this week, Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz made the point that even though Pelosi is trying to clog things up, the Senate is not obligated under the Constitution to sit and wait for her to make a move.

Dershowitz: Senate Doesn't Have to Wait While Pelosi Plays Games and Sits on Articles https://t.co/WmiSDY7Mv4 — RedState (@RedState) December 26, 2019

Whether Pelosi likes it or not, the ball is now in Sen. McConnell’s court. And the next few weeks should be interesting.

