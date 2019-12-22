A terrible crash involving more than 60 vehicles happened on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia on Sunday morning.

Heads up! If you are traveling on I-64, take note of this chain-reaction crash near Williamsburg. https://t.co/i7eGV5XpL2 (Photo Credit: Williamsburg Flight Center) pic.twitter.com/cReF5WjTaL — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) December 22, 2019

According to state police, 63 total vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in 35 injuries. The best news is that no fatalities have been reported.

12:30 UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west I64 in #York County. 35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported. Continue to folo @511statewideva for detour info. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/UFZ2oK3f2U — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

These aerial shots show the enormity of the pileup.

Aerial pic of the crash on I-64 in Williamsburg. Pic from Williamsburg Flight Center. pic.twitter.com/4oWTGcLxyg — Ricky Matthews (@wxrjm) December 22, 2019

Here is one video taken from the scene.

I-64 accident this morning pic.twitter.com/xD1DjLMY1k — Bray Hollowell (@Brayhollowell42) December 22, 2019

And this one from just minutes after the accident occurred.

Wow, this is the video a man took right after the pile up on I64. He says he waited in his car for a few minutes before getting out to make sure other cars wouldn’t hit him. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SEzmyLks6a — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) December 22, 2019

Scary situation.

***