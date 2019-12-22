A terrible crash involving more than 60 vehicles happened on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia on Sunday morning.

According to state police, 63 total vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in 35 injuries. The best news is that no fatalities have been reported.

These aerial shots show the enormity of the pileup.

Here is one video taken from the scene.

And this one from just minutes after the accident occurred.

Scary situation.

