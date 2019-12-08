Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) explained to ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd that he believes Ukraine, as well as Russia, meddled in the 2016 election. Upon his assertion that Ukraine did meddle, laughter can be heard (presumably from the MTP studio).

He did not let Todd off the hook on posing the question about Russia/Ukraine meddling in a mutually exclusive manner.

Here’s a thing Cruz said:  “Of course Russia interfered in our election. Nobody looking at the evidence disputes that. Russia clearly interfered in our election.”

Another thing Cruz said: “Ukraine blatantly interfered in our election.”

Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin wasted little time in calling Cruz a stooge for Putin.

In a series of tweets after the interview, Cruz fired back at Axios for saying he was “repeating a conspiracy theory” and outlined the basis of his assertion about Ukraine and the 2016 election.

Here is the Politico article from 2017 to which Cruz refers, entitled: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire.”

The second paragraph of the piece:

“Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.”

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to correct a typo.

