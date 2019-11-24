According to multiple reports, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer.

BREAKING: Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary in connection with SEAL controversy. https://t.co/eCVSXVYcJN — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2019

SCOOP: Defense Secretary Mark Esper just asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's resignation, Pentagon says. with @AshleyRParker https://t.co/GdDMFqj0k2 — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) November 24, 2019

“Defense Department officials said Mr. Spencer prompted the ire of Mr. Trump when he threatened to resign over the president’s handling of the case, and publicly said he disagreed with the president’s handling of the matter” https://t.co/KFJhcI46mO — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 24, 2019

Fox’s Lucas Tomlinson has a statement from the Pentagon.

Pentagon: “Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2019

“After Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley spoke with the Commander in Chief on Friday regarding the case of Gallagher, Secretary Esper learned that Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House – contrary to Spencer’s public position…” statement — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2019

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official.” said Secretary Esper. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2019

“When recently asked by Secretary Esper, Secretary Spencer confirmed that despite multiple conversations on the Gallagher matter, Secretary Esper was never informed by Secretary Spencer of his private proposal,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2019

Here is more from Fox’s Jennifer Griffin.

Secretary Esper’s position with regard to UCMJ, disciplinary, and fitness for duty actions has always been that the process should be allowed to play itself out objectively and deliberately, in fairness to all parties…. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 24, 2019

However, at this point, given the events of the last few days, Sec Esper has directed that Gallagher retain his Trident pin. Sec Esper will meet with Navy Undersec …Thomas Modley and the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Monday morning to discuss the way ahead — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 24, 2019

A name of someone to take Spencer’s place has been proposed to President Trump.

.@ChiefPentSpox: “Secretary Esper has proposed to the President that Ambassador Kenneth Braithwaite, current U.S. Ambassador to Norway and a retired Navy Rear Admiral, be considered as the next Secretary of the Navy.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) November 24, 2019

***

RELATED:

President Trump grants full pardons to Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, restores Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher to rank of Chief Petty Officer