According to multiple reports, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer.

Fox’s Lucas Tomlinson has a statement from the Pentagon.

Here is more from Fox’s Jennifer Griffin.

A name of someone to take Spencer’s place has been proposed to President Trump.

***

Tags: Eddie GallaghJennifer GriffinLucas TomlinsonMark EsperRichard V. Spencer