If you’re wondering if there are any fed-up Democrats ready for their own party’s leadership to put up or shut up on impeachment, here’s one.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D), who appeared on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with host Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York), said the ongoing investigation is producing “nothing new” and having a negative effect on the nation.

“I just don’t think we’re hearing anything new, and we must understand the importance and the level of what impeachment actually is. Hundreds of years of history, no one has ever been convicted of impeachment. And that’s the point.”

He suggests that by continuing with impeachment, Democrats are disenfranchising millions of voters.

“You don’t disenfranchise voters, millions upon millions of voters. Voters choose their leaders in America.”

Sadly, Rep. Van Drew’s sentiment (and care regarding the founding fathers and Constitution) is nearly extinct in the Democrat Party, which is why we continue to see what we saw this past week.

