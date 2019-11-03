Joe Biden’s campaign has come up with what they believe to be the perfect own of President Trump one year away from the 2020 election.

In one year, we will give Trump a nickname of his own: Former President Donald Trump. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2019

Is there any way Trump can recover from that?

He will never survive this… https://t.co/bfOFGSWuVM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 3, 2019

Also, that’s a nickname?

someone over there gotta explain the concept of a "nickname" to Joe https://t.co/3ve0uWYORz — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) November 3, 2019

This is not how nicknames work https://t.co/Iy87imPTOT — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 3, 2019

And as if the tweet wasn’t already enough of a mockery-rich environment, there’s the whole issue of timing.

Presidential candidate has no idea presidential inaugurations take place in January https://t.co/kwcOmgnQuP — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 3, 2019

He will still be president until January 2021… how are you guys so bad at this? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2019

But thanks for playing, Joe.

***

