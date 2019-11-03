She’s actually going to go with this and expect people to buy it.

Elizabeth Warren insists that her plan to implement Medicare for All won’t raise taxes for anyone under $1 billion.

No, seriously. Watch.

NEWS: @ewarren told me her Medicare for All proposal won't raise taxes for anyone with under $1 billion after I asked who's in the "middle class" she promises not to raise taxes for pic.twitter.com/9u1e6ApGMi — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) November 3, 2019

The middle class (in her words, those who have less than a billion) will not pay “a penny more” in taxes.

How can she even claim that?

Warren is incorrect here. Her proposal would increase taxes on capital gains for the top 1% of households. https://t.co/ZKFrHitraV — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) November 3, 2019

It’s also impossible to believe it will just be the one percent who’ll end up feeling the weight of this.

This is extraordinary. Elizabeth Warren says that anyone who is not a *billionaire* won’t pay higher taxes under her healthcare plan. That is simply false. Her financial transaction tax, her employer tax, and her capital gains tax would all clearly affect non-billionaires. https://t.co/yU4tQLAdEk — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 3, 2019

So @ewarren is trying to tell voters that 607 people are going to pony up the trillions to pay for her health care plan? That's some neat math, Liz.https://t.co/bQvBiqvzoX https://t.co/spxw1nyXSR — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 3, 2019

Elizabeth Warren does not handle these questions well and if her Democratic opponents don't destroy her with this, Donald Trump will. https://t.co/NNjjiH2wWB — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2019

She has already admitted that her plan would cost two million Americans their jobs.

Elizabeth Warren’s plan for a government takeover of health care would eliminate 2 MILLION jobs and drastically increase taxes.https://t.co/EHYzRqtKFS — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) November 3, 2019

You know, people with lives and families who she just expects to seamlessly send to other industries.

Wait, WHAT!? Elizabeth Warren has a plan for what people who work in private health insurance will do after losing their jobs (beverage warning) https://t.co/WnsMj6cZLy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 2, 2019

Pure fantasy world.

