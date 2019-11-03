She’s actually going to go with this and expect people to buy it.

Elizabeth Warren insists that her plan to implement Medicare for All won’t raise taxes for anyone under $1 billion.

No, seriously. Watch.

The middle class (in her words, those who have less than a billion) will not pay “a penny more” in taxes.

How can she even claim that?

It’s also impossible to believe it will just be the one percent who’ll end up feeling the weight of this.

She has already admitted that her plan would cost two million Americans their jobs.

You know, people with lives and families who she just expects to seamlessly send to other industries.

Pure fantasy world.

***

