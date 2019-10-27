Democrats continue to show that they have no organized plan for impeachment. They are basically just throwing stuff at this point to see what might stick.

Case in point, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), chair of the House Democrat Caucus, said there’s no need to try to have the impeachment process wrapped up by the end of the calendar year.

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) was asked a similar question by ABC’s Martha Raddatz, and he said he couldn’t give “precise timing” (White House’s fault, of course).

But hey, they are making “rapid progress.” Whatever that means.

So, in addition to basically telling the American people that they have no right to know the details of the impeachment process (by making almost every aspect of it secret), Democrats are now making it clear that the American people also don’t deserve to know how long they are going to drag it out.

Guess Democrats are just going to impeach Trump forever.

