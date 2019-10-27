Democrats continue to show that they have no organized plan for impeachment. They are basically just throwing stuff at this point to see what might stick.

Case in point, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), chair of the House Democrat Caucus, said there’s no need to try to have the impeachment process wrapped up by the end of the calendar year.

EXCLUSIVE: House Democratic Caucus Chair @repjeffries says he doesn't think impeachment process necessarily needs to be wrapped up by end of calendar year. #MTP pic.twitter.com/px3zmLJRYE — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 27, 2019

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-California) was asked a similar question by ABC’s Martha Raddatz, and he said he couldn’t give “precise timing” (White House’s fault, of course).

#NEW: House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff says he wants to bring former National Security Adviser John Bolton in to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry but worries the White House will block Bolton from appearing.pic.twitter.com/bcZefNCSWs — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) October 27, 2019

But hey, they are making “rapid progress.” Whatever that means.

Schiff says committees are making "rapid progress" in impeachment probe https://t.co/Vlz7squVjB pic.twitter.com/vjjRuWMBab — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2019

So, in addition to basically telling the American people that they have no right to know the details of the impeachment process (by making almost every aspect of it secret), Democrats are now making it clear that the American people also don’t deserve to know how long they are going to drag it out.

Guess Democrats are just going to impeach Trump forever.

