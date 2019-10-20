It has been a bad week (make that month … actually make it year) for the esteemed chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California). After the Russia collusion narrative blew up in his face, he is now on the verge of being censured by his colleagues for making up fake quotes and throwing transparency out the window.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the chorus of those who are letting Schiff have it for shrouding the House hearings in secrecy.

POMPEO: “Adam Schiff ought to be embarrassed by the Kangaroo Court that he’s running” Schiff should have been removed when it came out that he was communicating with the Whistleblower and LIED about it. He NEEDS to Tesitify Under Oath What is he hiding?pic.twitter.com/cMywferYmn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2019

But perhaps even more devastating than his money line was the substance of Pompeo’s response:

“I only wish this was a process that merited such a response. This has been unfair in the nth degree. We’ve got officers going up there to testify about important, security-related matters without a State Department lawyer in the room. And then we’re not being allowed to know what it says. We’re not able to protect the State Department. We’re not able to protect the United States of America, and Adam Schiff ought to be embarrassed by the kangaroo court he’s running.”

Combine that with what we read from Byron York earlier about former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker’s testimony.

DESPERATE: Byron York’s look inside former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker’s testimony makes Adam Schiff look even SCHIFFTIER https://t.co/9j5KR42kJL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2019

Someone needs to advise House Dems that their act is wearing thin on a lot of people.

