Former Obama administration staffer Ben Rhodes is attacking Attorney General William Barr for “personally leading a sham investigation” to “justify a bizarre conspiracy theory.”

The Attorney General is personally leading a sham investigation to justify a bizarre conspiracy theory and doing so in a way that puts at risk the intel cooperation of allies. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 6, 2019

Oh, the irony in that tweet.

For the past three yrs, Ben Rhodes & other Obama staffers were happy to spread the Steele Dossier’s conspiracy theories. But now, after Mueller found none of it to be true, they’re slamming an AG for scrutinizing how the scam got started in the first place. Cute. https://t.co/NaulSdhpvR — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) October 6, 2019

You spelled Robert Mueller wrong https://t.co/jnfimhfym0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 6, 2019

Why is Rhodes attempting to discredit an ongoing Justice Department investigation? Remember when it was considered heresy to question the Mueller probe? https://t.co/FldSyR5ivw — Andrew Amarone (@andrew_amarone) October 6, 2019

Wonder what the Left would say if the president started tweeting about ongoing investigations? Oh, that’s right.

I remember when the logic put forward by ppl like Rhodes was that since Trump criticized and denounced the collusion investigation it was because he must have been guilty. https://t.co/6Uai91HAGU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2019

You sound nervous and guilty. https://t.co/2ewUYq4dPN — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 6, 2019

Surely, Rhodes, who was part of the “scandal-free” Obama administration, is not worried.

