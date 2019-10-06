Former Obama administration staffer Ben Rhodes is attacking Attorney General William Barr for “personally leading a sham investigation” to “justify a bizarre conspiracy theory.”

Oh, the irony in that tweet.

Wonder what the Left would say if the president started tweeting about ongoing investigations? Oh, that’s right.

Surely, Rhodes, who was part of the “scandal-free” Obama administration, is not worried.

