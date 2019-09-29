Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) took note of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent declaration that she would not allow the 2020 election to become a campaign about impeachment.

NYT: On Friday evening, Ms. Pelosi declared at a conference of New Jersey Democrats in Atlantic City that she would not allow the 2020 election to become a campaign about impeachment. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

Insisting the inquiry “has nothing to do with the election,” she said the campaign would be fought on other terms. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

Got that? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

Then, Cornyn recalled another set of “anonymous allegations” made by those who were politically hostile.

There are reasons to be skeptical of anonymous allegations from someone with no personal knowledge and who has an "arguable political bias …in favor of a rival political candidate": — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

Not long ago, a political party and presidential candidate's law firm secretly hired a former foreign intelligence officer to compile unverified allegations that an opposing political candidate was colluding with a foreign power to hijack an election. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

The FBI used unverified allegations, at least in part, in a court filing to collect foreign intelligence on the opposing presidential candidate, and the current Attorney General is investigating whether these unverified allegations were part of Russian disinformation campaign. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

You’ll never guess what happened next.

A former FBI director leaks classified information to his lawyers for purpose of having a Special Counsel appointed. A two-year investigation ensues, dominating news coverage throughout, and produces no charges against the opposing candidate, since elected. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 29, 2019

Here we go again?

***

RELATED:

Lindsey Graham: ‘The Salem witch trials had more due process than this’