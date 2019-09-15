During an appearance on ‘The Axe Files’ Saturday (a program hosted by former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod) the former attorney general under Obama, Eric Holder, said something that won’t sit well with open-borders Democrats.

Shorter: “Borders mean something … the Justice Department needs to be able to prosecute those who commit crimes related to entering the country illegally.”

Said by a conservative? Nope.

A Republican? Nope.

Someone in the Trump administration? Nope.

It was Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder.

“I hope that (Democrat candidates will) be — just as I said, realistic — but consistent.”

Telling.

