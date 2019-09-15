During an appearance on ‘The Axe Files’ Saturday (a program hosted by former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod) the former attorney general under Obama, Eric Holder, said something that won’t sit well with open-borders Democrats.

Eric Holder: "Democrats have to understand that we do have to have — borders do mean something." https://t.co/VJR9S2P32T pic.twitter.com/VC3suTCeOl — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2019

Shorter: “Borders mean something … the Justice Department needs to be able to prosecute those who commit crimes related to entering the country illegally.”

Said by a conservative? Nope.

A Republican? Nope.

Someone in the Trump administration? Nope.

It was Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder.

When the Democrats have gotten too radical for even Eric Holder… https://t.co/jrBCcrIKQl — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 15, 2019

On immigration, Democratic presidential candidates have moved too far left for Eric Holder. https://t.co/uln5PecLf7 pic.twitter.com/8B35XKBIp0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 15, 2019

“I hope that (Democrat candidates will) be — just as I said, realistic — but consistent.”

Telling.

