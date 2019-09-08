On this edition of spit takes by former Obama administration officials, Ben Rhodes, the national security adviser who helped craft the Iran Nuclear Deal, thinks the Trump administration’s policies have accelerated Iran’s nuclear program and that the deal his administration finagled “solved the problem.”

Aside from the utter hilarity of such an assertion, there are two glaring flaws in his logic.

First, what could possibly give him the impression that the “problem” (which is Iran’s pursuit of developing nuclear weapons) has been “solved”?

Second, by what measure does he calculate that paying Iran off in millions has done anything but make the rogue regime more greedy to take further advantage of the U.S.?

The Iran Nuclear Deal worked so well, Iran has recently been boasting about breaching the uranium limits set by the deal.

One would think Rhodes’ tweet is from a parody account, except it isn’t.

