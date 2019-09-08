On this edition of spit takes by former Obama administration officials, Ben Rhodes, the national security adviser who helped craft the Iran Nuclear Deal, thinks the Trump administration’s policies have accelerated Iran’s nuclear program and that the deal his administration finagled “solved the problem.”

Trump’s policy has led directly to an accelerating Iranian nuclear program and yet he gets less scrutiny in US politics and media than Obama’s nuclear deal which had solved the problem. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 7, 2019

Aside from the utter hilarity of such an assertion, there are two glaring flaws in his logic.

First, what could possibly give him the impression that the “problem” (which is Iran’s pursuit of developing nuclear weapons) has been “solved”?

Second, by what measure does he calculate that paying Iran off in millions has done anything but make the rogue regime more greedy to take further advantage of the U.S.?

SOLVED THE PROBLEM BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/lffSHxaRGA — Meech (@michi83) September 7, 2019

Indeed.

Obama solved the problem

By paving a path to a fully legitimized nuclear program for Iran Not really the "solution" the world needed

But it showed the power of a massive Dem/Media propaganda operation, so kudos to you on that Now we'll actually deal with the problem https://t.co/sKcXwhtXpu — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) September 7, 2019

The Iran Nuclear Deal worked so well, Iran has recently been boasting about breaching the uranium limits set by the deal.

‘Even greater danger’: Iran boasts about breaching set uranium enrichment limits, and Mike Pompeo is not happy https://t.co/6l6PqPmQob — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 7, 2019

One would think Rhodes’ tweet is from a parody account, except it isn’t.

