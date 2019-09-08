This is an actual tweet from the foreign minister of Iran (yes, Iran).

Do you even know what CIVILIZED means, @SecPompeo? Is it sending drones over weddings to kill innocents?

Piracy on the high seas?

Maybe it’s pouring lethal weapons into a region to enable inhuman wars? Or, is it a millennia-old nation that hasn’t attacked anyone for centuries? — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 7, 2019

As you might expect, State Department spox Morgan Ortagus has a few thoughts and reminders for the foreign minister.

Does the FM of the world’s top sponsor of terrorism consider hanging gays from cranes, stoning women, repressing minorities, allowing 9-year-old girls to be married off & jailing protestors of the compulsory hijab civilized? No wonder the Iranian people hate this backward regime. https://t.co/uFSb441r3P — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) September 7, 2019

Iran’s foreign minister lecturing Mike Pompeo about being civilized.

What a time to be on Twitter.

***

RELATED:

‘This will have global repercussions’: President Trump defends sharing a photo of Iran’s latest satellite launch failure

‘Completely disrespectful’: Nikki Haley blasts Emmanuel Macron for unexpected invite of Iran foreign minister to G7