President Donald Trump tweeted his 2016 campaign slogan in all caps Sunday morning.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019
To which, Democrat Rep. and former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (California) responded with the following.
Tell me about it https://t.co/HIsMkemGKm
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 18, 2019
Swalwell may not regularly read Trump’s Twitter account, but the president explains what he is doing quite often.
He's clearly doing just that! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ https://t.co/HYsOhrM0Yn
— Ginger ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@GingerGingerp4) August 18, 2019
This just in, Swalwell endorses Trump
— Smarterthanu (@ichdasjager) August 18, 2019
Yes, as soon as the Huber, Barr, Horowitz, and Durham investigations are made public, that will MAGA!!!!!
— ðŸ‘ Deplorable Bev ðŸ‘ (@BeverlyTravis14) August 18, 2019
Vote out whining democrats.
— Tina Carter (@TinaCar07548193) August 18, 2019
Is Swalwell still clinging to the lackluster presidential campaign he abandoned a month ago?
You polled at 0% because of this. pic.twitter.com/58fuqnLRBM
— JOSEPH RUSSO (@Joseph_Russo) August 18, 2019
Lotta swagger for a guy that had less than 1%
— Craig Brown (@craigbr03877133) August 18, 2019
Well youâ€™re out of the 2020 race… best I can tell more winning!
— Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) August 18, 2019
Perhaps Swalwell should worry about the district and constituents he represents (in a state that is far from great) and spend less time worrying about what the president is tweeting.
***
