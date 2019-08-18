President Donald Trump tweeted his 2016 campaign slogan in all caps Sunday morning.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

To which, Democrat Rep. and former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (California) responded with the following.

Tell me about it https://t.co/HIsMkemGKm — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 18, 2019

Swalwell may not regularly read Trump’s Twitter account, but the president explains what he is doing quite often.

This just in, Swalwell endorses Trump — Smarterthanu (@ichdasjager) August 18, 2019

Yes, as soon as the Huber, Barr, Horowitz, and Durham investigations are made public, that will MAGA!!!!! — ðŸ‘ Deplorable Bev ðŸ‘ (@BeverlyTravis14) August 18, 2019

Vote out whining democrats. — Tina Carter (@TinaCar07548193) August 18, 2019

Is Swalwell still clinging to the lackluster presidential campaign he abandoned a month ago?

You polled at 0% because of this. pic.twitter.com/58fuqnLRBM — JOSEPH RUSSO (@Joseph_Russo) August 18, 2019

Lotta swagger for a guy that had less than 1% — Craig Brown (@craigbr03877133) August 18, 2019

Well youâ€™re out of the 2020 race… best I can tell more winning! — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) August 18, 2019

Perhaps Swalwell should worry about the district and constituents he represents (in a state that is far from great) and spend less time worrying about what the president is tweeting.

