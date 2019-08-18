President Donald Trump tweeted his 2016 campaign slogan in all caps Sunday morning.

To which, Democrat Rep. and former presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (California) responded with the following.

Swalwell may not regularly read Trump’s Twitter account, but the president explains what he is doing quite often.

Is Swalwell still clinging to the lackluster presidential campaign he abandoned a month ago?

Perhaps Swalwell should worry about the district and constituents he represents (in a state that is far from great) and spend less time worrying about what the president is tweeting.

