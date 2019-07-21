During an appearance on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York) was pressed on why he has invited Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify this week, given that Mueller has said his report speaks for itself and he does not intend to deviate from that wording.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris asks @RepJerryNadler why they are making Mueller testify after he released his report and says the President and Attorney General have been lying to the American people #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vhwdJsFdOM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 21, 2019

Ohhhh, because reading it on a page isn’t enough.

We need to hear the same words spoken from the voice of the esteemed Robert S. Mueller III.

Maybe they think his voice inflections will give off signals or something.

Chris Wallace asked Nadler about the possibility of the hearing ending up being a “dud.”

“We hope it won’t end up being a dud” sure sounds confident.

Nadler then confirmed how out of touch he and some of his fellow Democrats are from the American people.

Perhaps Nadler isn’t good at reading polls, but the American people have long since moved on from the Mueller report.

The only ones who haven’t are a few Democrats.

***

RELATED:

Mueller’s report didn’t deliver, but the Resistance remains convinced #MuellerIsComing for Trump (with help from Hollywood lefties)

Fair GAME! Seb Gorka uses Jerry Nadler and Dick Durbin’s past racism against certain immigrants to SLAM Dems and it’s PERFECT